Beyonce And Jay-Z Are Expected To Attend Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Party
It’s almost time for the biggest pre-Grammy party of every year.
Several major RSVPs have come in for Clive Davis’ annual bash.
Power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z have both confirmed that they plan to attend this year’s gala, alongside the likes of, Motown legend Berry Gordy, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson,
and Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.
Shania Twain, Ice Spice, Maluma, Charlie Puth, Avril Lavigne, Smokey Robinson, Joan Collins, Lana Del Ray, and Earth Wind and Fire are also all expected.
- What celebrities would you most like to party with?
