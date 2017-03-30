Georgia Couple Sues State After Denial Of Officially Naming Daughter ‘Allah’

A Georgia couple is taking the state to court after they were not allowed to name their daughter “Allah,” which means God in Arabic.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia filed the lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court on behalf of Elizabeth Handy and Bilal Walk, the parents of two children, with another on the way.
Georgia’s Department of Public Health refused to grant their youngest child, a 22-month-old, a birth certificate, saying state law requires a baby’s surname to be either to be either that of the mother or father, or a combination of the two, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
The child, ZalyKha Graceful Lorraina Allah, born May 25, 2015, has neither.
The outlet also reports that the unmarried parents already have a son named Masterful Mosirah Aly Allah. They also say the child’s name has nothing to do with religion, but is “noble.”
“It is nothing that we want to go into detail about, because it is not important. What is important is the language of the statute and our rights as parents,” says Walk.
The couple says they can’t get a Social Security number for their daughter because they don’t have a birth certificate. They also say they have not been able to receive medical coverage under Medicaid and are prevented from obtaining food stamps through the SNAP program.
“It is just plainly unfair and a violation of our rights,” Walk said. Lawyers contend the decree is a violation of the parents’ free speech rights as well as equal protection under the law.
“The parents get to decide the name of the child. Not the state. It is an easy case,” said Michael Baumrind, another attorney representing the family.
SOURCE: AJC
SEE ALSO:
“Ali Vs. Trump:” Muhammad Ali’s Son Fights Racial Profiling And Muslim Ban
Obama Drags Trump On Twitter For Islamophobia
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37