Woman Is Killed After Police Told Her To Stop Calling 911 On Her Boyfriend

A mishandling of a situation turns fatal.

Posted 8 hours ago
Tragedy hit Sanford, Florida, this past week when Latina Herring and her eight-year-old son were killed in a shooting rampage. The accused perpetrator is Herring’s boyfriend, Allen Cashe. Herring called the police hours before she was killed, but they asked her to “stop calling 911.”

Police were originally called to a Wawa store at 3:20 a.m. on March 27th and they were called 20 minutes later to a nearby home, according to WCMH-TV. Those three hours before Herring was murdered, police body-camera footage shows her arguing with Cashe over house keys. Later in the video, the police offer little support for Herring once they are called again. They say things such as, “She’s making false accusations; it’s the second time she’s done it,” as well as, “She’s been calling all night. She first said he had a gun when he didn’t.” One cop even insists they stop being called: “We’re going to handle it; just stop calling 911 and making accusations that you don’t know about.”


Herring and her 8-year-old son are now dead with her 7-year-old son, her father, and two bystanders being injured. Cashe is accused of murdering them with an AK-47. Officers in the video said they thought Cashe was also calling because he feared he would do something to Herring. The details of Herring’s and Cashe’s relationship have yet to be revealed, but we’ll continued to keep you updated as more information surfaces.

 

