Kendall Jenner’s ‘Woke’ New Pepsi Ad Has Twitter Enraged

Pepsi made waves on Tuesday when the company released a new ad starring supermodel Kendall Jenner . You would think the pairing would be a commercial slam dunk, but thanks to the subject matter of the ad, in which Jenner cuts a fashion shoot short to join a protest, many are calling the commercial tone-deaf.

In the ad, Jenner rips off a blond wig and joins the protest as they head towards a line of police officers. Instead of recreating the violence that many have faced when standing up to police lines, Jenner simply hands one of them a Pepsi as the crowd cheers.

In the wake of the recent nation-wide protests to help protect women’s reproductive rights following Donald Trump‘s election, and last year’s Black Live Matters protests following police brutality and killings in the Black community, it is clear that Pepsi made a massive misstep when they decided to make light of people’s right to protest.

Watch the ad below:

Many have already taken to Twitter to condemn the ad.

I'm sure @pepsi already has an apology drafted. These companies are not THAT tone deaf. They're using controversy to their advantage — Uncoachable (@_Hate_Holly_) April 4, 2017

Ivanka: there! Now absolutely NOBODY can produce something more tone-deaf than me today

Kendall: hold my Pepsi — Fred Smith (@fredwordsmith) April 4, 2017

"Hi, I'm Rachel Dolezal for Crystal Pepsi" — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 4, 2017

the only thing that's important is that everyone understands that kendall jenner is the new martin luther king jr now — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 4, 2017

The Kendall Jenner Pepsi fiasco is a perfect example of what happens when there's no black people in the room when decisions are being made. — Travon Free (@Travon) April 4, 2017

Kendall, and Pepsi, will surely end up regretting this creative decision.

SOURCE: Variety

