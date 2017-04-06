U.S. Department Of Justice May Re-Open Emmett Till Murder Case

The U.S. Department of Justice may re-open the investigation into the 1955 heinous murder of Emmett Till in Mississippi after Till’s family met with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, reports AL.com.

From AL.com:

Sessions “said no one gets a pass,” recounted Till’s cousin, Deborah Watts, who met with the attorney general and ex-Alabama senator last week…

Till, a black 15-year-old from Chicago who was visiting family in Mississippi, was beaten and killed by two white men — Roy Bryant and his half-brother, J.W. Milam, — after one of the men’s wives — Carolyn Bryant Donham — said Till wolf-whistled at her and touched her in a convenience store her husband owned.

Till’s body was found three days later in the Tallahatchie River with a 75-pound cotton gin fan tied around his neck. The case garnered international attention after Till’s mother had his body displayed in an opened casket so the world could see how her son suffered. Bryant and Milam were acquitted by an all-white Mississippi jury, and then confessed to the murder a year later.

Recent news about Donham’s confession of lying about Till touching her “emphasizes that violence, untamed and unpunished, aimed at African Americans is not a modern story but has a long legacy in America,” reports the Jackson Free Press.

SOURCE: AL.com, Jackson Free Press

