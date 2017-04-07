Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On Cultural Appropriation Surrounding Pepsi Ad

Whoopi Goldberg has a few words for the millions annoyed with Pepsi’s tone deaf commercial featuring Kendall Jenner and we can’t say we’re surprised.

On a recent episode of ABC’s The View, the topic turned to the Pepsi ad that has all of America talking and co-host WhoopI wasted no time giving her opinion on claims that the commercial was partially a failure because of its cultural appropriation.

While Goldberg agrees that it was an all-around bad commercial that just failed to hit its intended mark, she disagrees with the accusations that it was filled with cultural appropriation. She states that if black women want to claim cultural appropriation then all of them should be wearing their natural hair and not “white lady hair.”

As expected, the comment made the rounds on social media and many were quick to take issue with Goldberg’s comments, citing her previous controversial statements regarding race in the past. She has never been one to back down, so don’t expect her to sugar coat her comments on the issue any time soon.

What do you think Beauties? Do you agree with Goldberg’s opinion?

You can check out the FULL clip of Whoopi Goldberg’s comment BELOW:

#WhoopiGoldberg says if black women are going to complain about cultural appropriation, they should wear natural hair. Agree or Disagree? A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Apr 6, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

Check out today’s Top Stories:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2934746/lance-gross-father-dead-dies/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2934828/gabourey-sidibe-in-style-beauty-social-media/

Also On 100.3: