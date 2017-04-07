Features
Home > Features

Here’s Uber’s Reaction To A Passenger Who Threatened To Accuse Her Driver Of Rape

Consequences follow footage of a belligerent rider.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment

Canberrans Flock To UberX As Ridesharing Becomes Legal In ACT

Source: Martin Ollman / Getty


As reported yesterday, an argument between an Uber driver and his passenger took a horrible turn and now the passenger is being reprimanded.

A video was uploaded to LiveLeak this week of a woman passenger making insults and yelling threats at her driver. According to New York Post, it supposedly all started when the passenger asked her driver for an iPhone charger. When the driver said he didn’t have one, things escalated. “If I don’t have a charger, politely ask me. I’ll politely tell you, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t have a charger,’” the man said to the rider. “But you start disrespecting me.”

The passenger eventually hurled l insults to the driver like, “go back to your country” and she even threatened, “I’m gonna start screaming out the window that you’re raping me, that you raped me.”

Now, Uber has officially banned the rider for life. “The behavior in this video is abusive and completely unacceptable,” an Uber spokesperson said. “As our community guidelines make clear, this will not be tolerated by anyone who uses Uber…the rider’s account has been banned and Uber is looking into this incident.”

The driver and passenger have yet to be publicly identified. You can watch their disturbing interaction below.

Uber

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Here’s Uber’s Reaction To A Passenger Who Threatened To Accuse Her Driver Of Rape

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 weeks ago
National 03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
Music 02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
National 02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Music 02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
National 01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
Entertainment 01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
Entertainment 01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
Music 12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
Entertainment 12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
Music 12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
Music 11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
Music 11.13.16
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 6 months ago
Entertainment 10.24.16
Photos