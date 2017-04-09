Omarosa Officially Ties the Knot with John Allen Newman

They had to move their marriage from Florida to Washington, DC and on Saturday, Omarosa Manigault and Pastorgot the job done … at the Trump Hotel … of course.

Omarosa, who is currently working for President Donald Trump, and Newman, a pastor, wed in a morning ceremony. The exchange of vows was followed by a brunch and reception. Approximately 70 to 100 people were in attendance, but POTUS was not among them. Trump is at his Mar-A-Lago location in Florida and is expected to remain there through the weekend.

On Wednesday, just days before the nuptials, Omarosa tweeted photos from a wedding celebration with her colleagues in the Trump administration. Among those pictured was Kellyanne Conway. Using the hashtag “#HappilyEverNewman,” Omarosa tagged Conway in her tweet, writing, “Special thanks to my wonderful WH co-workers for my bridal/going away party last night!”

Lynne Patton, a senior adviser and director of public liaison for Trump’s White House, shared videos from the wedding, including one of Manigault and Newman, 61, holding hands and walking into what appeared to be their reception.

The bride herself, meanwhile, had hinted that the big day was close earlier in the week when she tweeted an assortment of photos with her co-workers celebrating her upcoming nuptials.

As we alluded to at the top, Manigault had originally planned on exchanging vows in Jacksonville, Fla. on March 25, but ended up rescheduling and changing locations after getting death threats, Politico reported. The outlet, which reported Manigault’s plans to wed this weekend, also said that Trump and several of his senior White House staff members were not expected to attend, because they are spending the weekend at the President’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

As we all know, Omarosa, who worked for Trump during his presidential campaign, is now his Director of Communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison (whatever that means). The former reality TV star recently appeared on “The View” in to discuss her role, clashing with the co-hosts. At one point, she noted Newman was in the audience and gushed about how happy she is in the relationship.

The former reality star recently appeared on an episode of TLC’s wedding show “Say Yes to the Dress” — a gig that netted her $25,000 worth of merchandise for her wedding, according to The Hill.

Omarosa was previously married to Aaron Stallworth, and was also engaged to the late actor Michael Clarke Duncan until his death in 2012. Now a number of friends and family have been sharing photos and video from today’s wedding on social media.

