Divided Republicans With Failed Agenda Miss Obama

Photo by

National
Home > National

Divided Republicans With Failed Agenda Miss Obama

GOP lawmakers return home empty handed to face constituents, and they can’t blame former President Obama anymore.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 11 hours ago
Leave a comment

Republicans control Washington but have no real legislative victories to show folks back home during their two-week Easter recess. They miss former President Barack Obama, whom they blamed in the past for not getting anything accomplished.

“Clearly, President Obama gave us a common focus. Now that he’s gone, we have to govern,” Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.) told Politico.

GOP Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho told Politico and the party’s constituents “will be angry and could try to boot them from office.” He added that the “burden” of controlling government is that “you can’t blame anyone else.”

According to the outlet, Speaker Paul Ryan thought he had it all figured out after President Donald Trump’s surprising victory in November.

Ryan’s agenda included passing an Obamacare replacement, funding the government (including finding money for the U.S.-Mexico wall), and passing tax reform by the recess.

They accomplished none of that, even though the GOP controls both houses of Congress and the executive branch.

Sharp divisions among House Republicans surfaced in the absence of the ex-president to unite them. Trump and Ryan have so far been unable to control the far-right wing of their party.

In a feeble effort, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) tried to convince Politico that Republicans are unified, pointing to several congressional resolutions that Trump signed.

However, a truly unified party that knows how to govern would have accomplished more.

SOURCE:  Politico

SEE ALSO:

Trump Threats Continue As Demand Issued To Vote On Repealing Obamacare

Trump Pulls Ailing Health Care Bill To Save Face

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Barack Obama , Paul Ryan , Republican legislative agenda

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 weeks ago
National 03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
Music 02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
National 02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Music 02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
National 01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
Entertainment 01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
Entertainment 01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
Music 12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
Entertainment 12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
Music 12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
Music 11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
Music 11.13.16
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 6 months ago
Entertainment 10.24.16
Photos