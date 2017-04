A Dead Bat Found In a Bag Of Organic Salad

Two people in Florida are being told to get a rabies check, after finding a dead bat in their packaged salad. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the bat was in a bag of Fresh Express Organic Marketside Spring Mix. The bat was in a deteriorated state, so there was no way to determine if it had rabies. The salad was sold at Walmarts across the South and a recall is underway. Gross!

Follow me on Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter: MistyJRadio

source: 24/7newssource

Also On 100.3: