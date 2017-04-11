Sean Spicer Under Fire for Hitler, Holocaust, and Chemical Responses

White House press secretary Sean Spicer was forced to issue an apology amid fierce backlash following his Tuesday press briefing, where he inexplicably referred to concentration camps as “Holocaust centers” while attempting to clarify his claim that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons.

This all happened during a question about Syrian President Bashar Assad’s use of chemical weapons on his own people. Spicer was attempting to justify president Trump’s airstrikes against the country.

“You had someone as despicable as Hitler, who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,” Spicer said in his answer.

A member of the WH press corp eventually reminded Spicer that Hitler used gas chambers to kill millions of Jewish people during the Holocaust. Spicer attempted to walk back his statement.

“When it comes to Sarin gas, [Hitler] was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing,” Spicer stammered. “I understand your point. Thank you. I appreciate that. He brought them into the Holocaust centers, I understand that. I was saying in the way that Assad used them where he went into town, dropped them into the middle of town. I appreciate the clarification. That was not the intent.”

Press Sec. on Hitler/Assad comments: "He was not using the gas on his own people the same way…he brought them into the Holocaust centers." pic.twitter.com/mO9EsWM4QT — ABC News (@ABC) April 11, 2017

His reference to concentration camps as “Holocaust centers” drew a flag on social media, with the term becoming an instant trending topic on Twitter with more than 2,000 tweets.

"Holocaust Centers"

How you look at Sean Spicer when he says anything. pic.twitter.com/rKsLOuWe0B — Sherri Shavon (@sherrishavon) April 11, 2017

Anne Frank Center calls for Spicer to be fired https://t.co/6W15S4iNYV pic.twitter.com/FDeJ6HxpAt — The Hill (@thehill) April 11, 2017

Hey, @PressSec – "Holocaust Centers" are extermination camps. Death camps. Where chemical weapons were used to kill millions of people. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 11, 2017

"Holocaust Centers" – Sean Spicer with a Pepsi on hand. pic.twitter.com/Gg3EjEmlEQ — Gilluis Pérez (@Gilluis_Perez) April 11, 2017

53% of white women.

This is where we are at. Holocaust Centers.

Hitler ain't use gas?

53%. I'm. I just can't. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) April 11, 2017

#seanspicer I hope the admin doesn't look to #northkorea in attempt to change the subject from "holocaust centers" #wagthedog — JimmyLubman (@Jimmylz4) April 11, 2017

