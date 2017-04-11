National
Home > National

Sean Spicer Under Fire for Hitler, Holocaust, and Chemical Responses

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

President Donald Trump

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


White House press secretary Sean Spicer was forced to issue an apology amid fierce backlash following his Tuesday press briefing, where he inexplicably referred to concentration camps as “Holocaust centers” while attempting to clarify his claim that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons.

This all happened during a question about Syrian President Bashar Assad’s use of chemical weapons on his own people. Spicer was attempting to justify president Trump’s airstrikes against the country.

“You had someone as despicable as Hitler, who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,” Spicer said in his answer.

A member of the WH press corp eventually reminded Spicer that Hitler used gas chambers to kill millions of Jewish people during the Holocaust. Spicer attempted to walk back his statement.

“When it comes to Sarin gas, [Hitler] was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing,” Spicer stammered. “I understand your point. Thank you. I appreciate that. He brought them into the Holocaust centers, I understand that. I was saying in the way that Assad used them where he went into town, dropped them into the middle of town. I appreciate the clarification. That was not the intent.”

Watch below:

His reference to concentration camps as “Holocaust centers” drew a flag on social media, with the term becoming an instant trending topic on Twitter with more than 2,000 tweets.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Tweets, First and Second Video, and Second and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

26 photos Launch gallery

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

Continue reading St. Patrick’s Day with WZAK’s Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

Adolf Hitler , Bashar Assad , CONCENTRATION CAMPS , Donald Trump , HOLOCAUST , HOLOCAUST CENTERS , Sean Spicer , White House

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 weeks ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 weeks ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
11.13.16
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 6 months ago
10.24.16
Photos