Black Man Slammed and Beaten by White Sacramento Police Officer

On Tuesday, the Sacramento Police Department announced that it would formally begin investigating one of its police officers who was caught on camera slamming a black man to the ground and beating him.

The man’s crime was simply that he was jaywalking.

The video was released on Monday and shows the officer confronting Nandi Cain Jr. after Cain attempts to cross an intersection. The officer argues with Cain in the middle of the street before grabbing him and throwing him to the ground, where he punches Cain in the head.

Naomi Montaie, who was a witness to the incident and recorded it to post it to Facebook, can be heard screaming, “Oh my God! Why’d you take him down like that? No! That was wrong!”



READ MORE: TheGrio.com

Article Courtesy of The Grio

Picture Courtesy of Holly Harris and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of NBC News, YouTube, and The Grio