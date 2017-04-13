National
Home > National

Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Chicago Judge

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 18 hours ago
USA, Illinois, Chicago, police car driving along street, side view.

Source: Andrew Leyerle / Getty

The shooting was a targeted robbery involving other suspects, police say.

 

Chicago police arrested a suspect on Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of Cook County Associate Judge Raymond Myles outside his home, NBC News reports.

Joshua Smith, who has a previous armed robbery conviction, went to authorities Wednesday to answer questions. After that meeting, detectives arrested Smith, 37, and charged him with first-degree murder.

Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples said in a press conference that investigators have ballistics evidence that connects the gun used to kill Myles to a January robbery in which one person was shot.

On Monday, Myles’ female friend encountered the gunman first and was shot in the leg. Myles was shot multiple times when he came to help her.

Staples said robbery was the motive of the crime. She added that it was not a random attack but declined to identify the target. Investigators doubt that Myles, who presided over high-profile cases, was gunned down because he was a judge.

It was “a senseless crime,” Staples stated, adding that others were involved, though she did not say how many. She emphasized that this is an ongoing investigation.

SOURCE:  NBC News

Report: First Black Female Muslim Judge’s Body Discovered In Hudson River

Cook County Judge Gunned Down Outside Of Chicago Home

 

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of NBC News and NewsOne

First Picture Courtesy of Andrew Leyerle and Getty Images

Tweets and Second and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and NewsOne

