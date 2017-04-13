CNN Commentator Compares Donald Trump to Martin Luther King, Jr.

“President Trump is the Martin Luther King of healthcare,” he said at one point in a segment concerning the former’s recent threat to stop insurance payments for Obamacare. “When I was a kid, President Kennedy did not want to introduce the Civil Rights bill because he said it wasn’t popular, he didn’t have the votes for it, etc. Dr. King kept putting people in the streets in harm’s way to put the pressure on.” Lord would have kept talking, but fellow panelist Symone Sanders — whose initial facial reaction remained unchanged for most of his explanation — couldn’t stay silent any longer.

“Oh Jeffrey,” she said. “You do understand that Dr. King was marching for Civil Rights because people that looked like me were being beaten. Dogs were being sicked on them. Basic human rights were being withheld from these people merely because of the color of their skin. So let’s not equate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — a humanitarian, a Nobel Peace Prize winner — to the vagina-grabbing President Donald Trump.”

