National
Home > National

CNN Commentator Compares Donald Trump to Martin Luther King, Jr.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Source: Bettmann / Getty


While Donald Trump rose to the office of the U.S. Presidency from his auspicious start as a Republican presidential candidate turned nominee, political strategist Jeffrey Lord’s prominence at CNN increased as well. Hence why the former Reagan administration official has become a staple of the cable news channel‘s various programs, Real Time with Bill Maher, and other outlets. That, and why he’s had enough time Skype-ing into the network’s panel shows to say and do ridiculous things — like comparing Trump to Martin Luther King Jr.

“President Trump is the Martin Luther King of healthcare,” he said at one point in a segment concerning the former’s recent threat to stop insurance payments for Obamacare. “When I was a kid, President Kennedy did not want to introduce the Civil Rights bill because he said it wasn’t popular, he didn’t have the votes for it, etc. Dr. King kept putting people in the streets in harm’s way to put the pressure on.” Lord would have kept talking, but fellow panelist Symone Sanders — whose initial facial reaction remained unchanged for most of his explanation — couldn’t stay silent any longer.

“Oh Jeffrey,” she said. “You do understand that Dr. King was marching for Civil Rights because people that looked like me were being beaten. Dogs were being sicked on them. Basic human rights were being withheld from these people merely because of the color of their skin. So let’s not equate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — a humanitarian, a Nobel Peace Prize winner — to the vagina-grabbing President Donald Trump.”

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of Bettmann and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of CNN, Twitter, and Uproxx

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

26 photos Launch gallery

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

Continue reading St. Patrick’s Day with WZAK’s Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

CNN , Donald Trump , Jeffrey Lord , martin luther king , Obamacare , Symone Sanders , TrumpCare

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 weeks ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 weeks ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
11.13.16
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 6 months ago
10.24.16
Photos