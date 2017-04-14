Features
Home > Features

Janet Jackson’s Estranged Husband Shares Message Following Split – And It’s Very Nice

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 10 hours ago
Leave a comment
Sergio Rossi Presentation - Cocktail - MFW F/W 2013

Source: Vincenzo Lombardo / Getty

On the home page of Al Mana’s website, the page is now all black and features somethin from the Quran that seems to speak to his current circumstances, but ends on a positive note.

Ever since news broke this past weekend that Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana were calling it quits, the two have been seen (out and about), but not heard. That is until now

This message is much different from the one he had, and still has on his site, for Jackson. It reads, “To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend. I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever.”

Source MadameNoire

Janet Jackson & Motherhood

7 photos Launch gallery

Janet Jackson & Motherhood

Continue reading Janet Jackson & Motherhood

Janet Jackson & Motherhood

janet jackson

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 weeks ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 weeks ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
11.13.16
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 6 months ago
10.24.16
Photos