Janet Jackson Shares First Photo of Son Eissa

Janet Jackson took to her personal website to share the first photo of her son, Eissa Al Mana. It’s the first time we’ve gotten a look of the little one’s face since he was born back in January.
“Me and my baby after nap time,” Janet captioned the pic.
So cute! Take a look at the full photo below.
We are surprised that Jackson showed her baby so soon after she covered him up while taking a stroll with him in London earlier this week. But Eissa is so cute looking a lot like his father Wissam. Or should we say little Eissa is looking like the 500 million divorce settlement Jackson is rumored to get? Either way he’s cute
