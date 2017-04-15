Janet Jackson Shares First Photo of Son Eissa

Photo by

Janet Jackson Shares First Photo of Son Eissa

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Janet Jackson took to her personal website to share the first photo of her son, Eissa Al Mana.  It’s the first time we’ve gotten a look of the little one’s face since he was born back in January.

“Me and my baby after nap time,” Janet captioned the pic.

So cute! Take a look at the full photo below.


We are surprised that Jackson showed her baby so soon after she covered him up while taking a stroll with him in London earlier this week.  But Eissa is so cute looking a lot like his father Wissam.  Or should we say little Eissa is looking like the 500 million divorce settlement Jackson is rumored to get?   Either way he’s cute

