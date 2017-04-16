National
Home > National

United Airlines Changed Their Policy For Overbooked Flights

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

US-AVIATION-UNITED-AIRLINES-PASSENGER-ABUSE

Source: JOSHUA LOTT / Getty


Well, who didn’t see this coming?

United Airlines recently announced a change in their policy when it comes to overbooked flights. A spokesperson for the airline confirmed to TMZ that United has updated its policy “to make sure crews traveling on our aircraft are booked at least 60 minutes prior to departure. This ensures situations like Flight 3411 never happen again.”

That means if there is a need to displace a passenger from a flight to accommodate a crew member, the decision is made before boarding begins. If not, that crew member will have to wait for the next available flight.

The decision came after viral footage of 69-year old Kentucky doctor David Dao, being strong armed off the fully booked flight after refusing to give up his seat for a crew member, suffering a broken nose. His attorneys confirmed that he will need surgery, and believe Dao has a pretty good case on his hands.

United Airlines isn’t the only airline considering a revision of their fine print. Delta Airlines has given the greenlight to its supervisors to offer a displaced passenger up to $10,000 in compensation. The previous amount has been $1,350.

A United Airlines Senior VP of In-Flight Service confessed in an internal email how wrong the company was in their treatment of Dao. “No one should ever be mistreated this way … The world saw us in a bad moment.”

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

RELATED NEWS:

United Airlines Responds To Disturbing Viral Video Of Man Being Dragged Off Plane

Yaaasss! Black Women Unite To Show Delta Airlines #WhatADoctorLooksLike

It Only Took United Airlines Almost Losing $1 Billion To Give A True Apology

 

ARTICLE FROM: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of TMZ and HelloBeautiful

Picture Courtesy of Joshua Lott, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Too Cute! John Legend and Chrissy Celebrate Daughter Luna 1st Bday [Photos]

12 photos Launch gallery

Too Cute! John Legend and Chrissy Celebrate Daughter Luna 1st Bday [Photos]

Continue reading Too Cute! John Legend and Chrissy Celebrate Daughter Luna 1st Bday [Photos]

Too Cute! John Legend and Chrissy Celebrate Daughter Luna 1st Bday [Photos]

United Airlines

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 weeks ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 weeks ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
11.13.16
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 6 months ago
10.24.16
Photos