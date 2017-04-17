Carmelo & LaLa Have Separated!

Seems like Carmelo Anthony & Lala have separated according to TMZ. After seven years of marriage Carmelo and Lala are living in separate homes in NYC. Reports say that the split is amicable and that the couple have no plans to uproot their son Kiyan from his home base of friends and school but talks of trade might have Carmelo relocating soon.
Divorce papers have not been filled yet. The couple were last seen in public together at their son’s basketball game last weekend.
