Carmelo & LaLa Have Separated!

Are Carmelo & Lala heading for divorce?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 mins ago
Tom Ford - Arrivals - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Seems like Carmelo Anthony & Lala have separated according to TMZ.  After seven years of marriage Carmelo and Lala are living in separate homes in NYC.  Reports say that the split is amicable and that the couple have no plans to uproot their son Kiyan from his home base of friends and school but talks of trade might have Carmelo relocating soon.

Divorce papers have not been filled yet.  The couple were last seen in public together at their son’s basketball game last weekend.


Carmelo Anthony , LaLa

