Malia Obama’s Longtime Stalker Begs To Marry Her At Internship

The secret service was not happy.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
President Obama Hosts Canadian PM Trudeau On His Official Visit To Washington

Source: Pool / Getty


Malia Obama had a pretty close call with a crazy civilian this week before Secret Service agents had to grab him and take him into custody.

TMZ reports that the former first daughter was at her internship when 30-year-old Jair Nilton Cardoso was detained on April 10 after he showed up at the Weinstein Company offices in Manhattan (where Malia is interning). The alleged stalker reportedly held a sign up against an office window that read, “Will you marry me?”.

The Secret Service rushed to kicked him out, but two days later he showed up again — outside another building where Malia was working. Agents also recognized him as a guy who’d attempted to break into the White House multiple times. Sources say that agents interviewed Cardoso and determined he needed a psychiatric evaluation and took him to a hospital.

A source revealed that Malia was completely unbothered by the situation and “she didn’t want to make a stink” about it. Cardoso has not been charged with a crime.

Photos