The First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived

Photo by

Celebrity News & Gossip
Home > Celebrity News & Gossip

The First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived

It looks like Tasha will have to deal with Tariq missing all on her own.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 9 hours ago
Leave a comment

Starz 'Power' Premiere - After Party

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty


It has seems like forever since we visited the complex and drama-filled world of the Starz hit series Power. Well with summer just around the corner, we’re getting closer to the season four premiere date and the first clip of the new season has just dropped.

When we last saw James “Ghost” St. Patrick, he was being hauled off in handcuffs thanks to his girlfriend Angela Valdez. Meanwhile, Ghost’s son Tariq was kidnapped by rival Kanan and his estranged wife Tasha received a picture of her son with his kidnappers. Also, Ghost’s best friend and business partner Tommy was conspiring to traffic drugs through Ghost’s nightclub without his knowledge. Whew, that’s a lot!

Now the first official clip of the fourth season has arrived and things pick up right where they left off.

You can watch the exclusive Season 4 clip of Power BELOW:

There is still no official release date set for the show which airs Saturday nights on Starz.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2936364/bill-oreilly-fired-fox-news/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2936377/cops-finally-catch-malia-obamas-stalker/

50 Cent , celebrity news , entertainment news , naturi naughton , Omari Hardwick , Power Starz , power tv series , Starz Network , TV News

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading The First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 days ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 weeks ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
11.13.16
Photos