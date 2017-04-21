Watch: John Witherspoon Reveals Big News About An Upcoming ‘Friday’ Movie

John Witherspoon has made every stoner’s day, just in time for 420.

The legendary actor, who played Ice Cube‘s father in the classic film Friday, revealed that there’s definitely a follow-up film in the works. During an interview with Orlando’s Power 95.3, Witherspoon , “Cube said they’re going to do another Friday. He said he wanted to meet with me this week, but he couldn’t make it, but we’re going to meet next week and get things together.”

It’s been over two decades since the first film of the franchise hit theaters, and fans have been asking for a new one every year since then. With all the recent television and film remakes, hopefully this alleged new film actually comes to fruition.

We’ve been waiting, Cube.