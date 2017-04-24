Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Watch: Jimmy Butler Rips Into Marcus Smart: ‘I’m Not The One’

Grown man beef is the best beef.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Jimmy Butler

Source: Getty / Getty


It’s that time of year again in the NBA season when every single game counts — so players getting into heated exchanges is to be expected.

Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler had a few words for Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart after Sunday night’s game in which the Bulls took home the L.  The two were involved in a confrontation on the court after Smart shoved Butler. The Bulls star wasted no time slamming him in a post-game interview, “[Smart is] a great actor, acting tough, that’s what he does — but I don’t think he’s about that. And I’m the wrong guy to get in my face. So he needs to take it somewhere else because I’m not the one for that.”

When asked about his intense verbal exchange with Smart during game four of the series, Butler added, “We’re not gonna sit here and get in each other’s faces. Like I said, he’s not about that life. Calm it down.”

The Celtics tied the series this weekend after Chicago’s 2-0 lead. Game five is set to take place on Wednesday night in Boston. Butler and Smart’s interaction should be interesting.

All Hail the King: Twitter's Best Reactions to Game 7 of the NBA Finals

21 photos Launch gallery

All Hail the King: Twitter's Best Reactions to Game 7 of the NBA Finals

Continue reading All Hail the King: Twitter’s Best Reactions to Game 7 of the NBA Finals

All Hail the King: Twitter's Best Reactions to Game 7 of the NBA Finals


 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 6 days ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 month ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
11.13.16
Photos