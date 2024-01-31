Listen Live
Oprah Winfrey: Celebrates Turning 70 By Running On The Beach

Oprah Winfrey: Celebrates Turning 70 By Running On The Beach

Published on January 31, 2024

Oprah Winfrey Celebrates Turning 70 By Running On The Beach

Oprah Winfrey, celebrating her 70th birthday, says that the best gift she’s received is good health.
Just a month after she admitted she’s been using weight-loss drugs to slim down, the talk show queen enjoyed her big day with a nice run on the beach.
She posted a video of her stroll to her Instagram with the caption, “Celebrating 70 with a run on the beach. #healthisthebestgift. Thank you for all the birthday love.”
How did you celebrate your last birthday?

 

Oprah Winfrey

