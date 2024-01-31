100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Oprah Winfrey Celebrates Turning 70 By Running On The Beach

Oprah Winfrey, celebrating her 70th birthday, says that the best gift she’s received is good health.

Just a month after she admitted she’s been using weight-loss drugs to slim down, the talk show queen enjoyed her big day with a nice run on the beach.

She posted a video of her stroll to her Instagram with the caption, “Celebrating 70 with a run on the beach. #healthisthebestgift. Thank you for all the birthday love.”

