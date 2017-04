MEL B’S EX-NANNY I’m No Homewrecker – PICS PROVE MEL AND I WERE GIRLFRIENDS

Mel B’s ex-nanny has dozens of photos to back her claim she wasn’t just the hired help, and the singer seduced her into three-way sex with Stephen Belafonte

Lorraine Gilles filed a defamation lawsuit against Mel for saying Gilles got knocked up by Belafonte. Gilles insists Mel was totally in on and aware of the sexual escapades with Belafonte.

Source TMZ

