Foodie Friday’s: Big Jay’s Place

Happy Black History Month, Foodies!

Big Jay’s Place, formerly known as Big Jay’s Market and Deli, made its mark on the Cincy food scene in 2016 at 720 Main Street. Originating as a New York-style deli with a popular salad bar, the establishment’s journey took an exciting turn with the introduction of SoulFood Sundays.

The success of SoulFood Sundays led to expansions, including catering services, partnerships with schools and daycares, and the opening of a concept restaurant in Finneytown in 2020. What began as a deli has evolved into Big Jay’s Place, a multifaceted Caribbean Soul Food Eatery.

Recently featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Big Jay’s Place is set to shine on America’s Best Restaurants, streaming on February 9, 2024, at 7 pm on Facebook/YouTube TV.

Venturing into Big Jay’s Place at 930 Hempstead Dr. in Cincinnati, Ohio, we sampled an array of dishes, including the refreshing Jamaican Cream Soda, the flavorful Jerk Bowl, the indulgent Loaded Jerk Mac, fiery Buffalo Chicken Alfredo, succulent Jerk Shrimp, and Jerk Stir Fry.

Every dish tasted was nothing short of amazing. Big Jay’s Place has indeed transcended its origins to become a foodie destination that embodies the rich flavors of Caribbean Soul Food.

