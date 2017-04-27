Entertainment
Natalie Nunn Shows Off Her Post Baby Snapback and Adorable Daughter!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Congrats to Natalie Nunn and her husband Jacob Payne, the couple just welcomed their baby girl Journey Payne to the world on April 16th!  The couple announced the arrival of their new edition via Instagram


But round of applause for Natalie who has snapped back in only 2 days!!!!!  What’s her secret?  Well from looking at her timeline Natalie worked out her entire pregnancy and really watched how much baby weight she gained.  Check out some of her workout secrets in the gallery below!  Taking notes…

Photos