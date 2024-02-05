100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

AMC Theatres Offering $5 Movie Tickets For Black History Month

Here’s your chance to see a cheap movie.

AMC Theatres is offering $5 tickets for select movies to celebrate Black History Month.

The $5 Fan Faves program returns this month to give audiences the chance to watch films starring or created by Black people.

Over 100 AMC locations will offer two daily showings of the curated films. For more information, visit AMC Theatres’ Celebrating Black History Month section.