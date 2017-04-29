Ciara Gives Birth To Baby Girl!

Ciara Gives Birth To Baby Girl!

Congrats to the happy couple!

Nia Noelle

Ciara and Russell Wilson have officially expanded their family with the birth of their baby girl Sienna Princess Wilson!

Baby Sienna was born Friday April 28th weighing in at 7lbs 13oz.  Ciara announced the arrival via Instagram, “Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You.”


This is couples first child together and Ciara’s second child.  We cannot wait to see the pictures with Ciara’s son Future and baby Sienna together!  #CutnessOverload

Congrats to Ciara and Russell!

From <strong><a href="http://globalgrind.com/4207413/blac-chyna-shares-another-adorable-photo-of-dream-kardashian/">Dream Kardashian</a></strong> to <a href="http://globalgrind.com/4191733/chrissy-teigen-shows-off-her-new-home-daughter-lunas-room/">John and Chrissy’s precious <strong>Baby Luna</strong></a>, these babies greeted the world this year and made their parents (and our) lives cuter than ever before. Take a look at our favorite babies born in 2016 in the accompanying gallery.

Photos