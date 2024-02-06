Cincinnati: Here’s Why Brands Can’t Say Super Bowl In Ads

CLOSE
Here’s Why Brands Can’t Say Super Bowl in Ads
Although it’s the biggest game of the year, there are advertisers that can’t say Super Bowl, but there’s a reason why.
Some companies think saying “Super Sunday” is cool instead of “Super Bowl,” but that’s owned by the NFL too. So, if a company is caught using the term(s), they will receive a cease-and-desist letter from the league.
Companies can’t use the term because the league charges companies lots of money to use the term. For example, this year, a 30-second ad costs $7 million.
Marketers also can’t use other terms that are copywritten by the league, such as team names and player names.
- Who do you have winning on Sunday?
- What would change about Sunday’s game to make it better?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
100.3 July 4th BBQ Mixer
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
Watch: Christopher Williams Perform 'Every Little Thing U Do' at Rhythm on the River
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In ‘Kiss Me More’
-
DHL Express