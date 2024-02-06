Listen Live
Cincinnati: Here’s Why Brands Can’t Say Super Bowl In Ads

Published on February 6, 2024

Here’s Why Brands Can’t Say Super Bowl in Ads
Although it’s the biggest game of the year, there are advertisers that can’t say Super Bowl, but there’s a reason why.
Some companies think saying “Super Sunday” is cool instead of “Super Bowl,” but that’s owned by the NFL too. So, if a company is caught using the term(s), they will receive a cease-and-desist letter from the league.

Companies can’t use the term because the league charges companies lots of money to use the term. For example, this year, a 30-second ad costs $7 million.
Marketers also can’t use other terms that are copywritten by the league, such as team names and player names.
  • Who do you have winning on Sunday?
  • What would change about Sunday’s game to make it better?

