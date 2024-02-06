100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Justin Timberlake Considering Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey Amid Britney Spears Drama

According to a source, Justin Timberlake is considering a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey amid renewed drama with his ex-Britney Spears.

“Justin is really not happy with how things have gone down. He wanted [his new] music to speak for itself, but that’s clearly not happening.”

Before singing “Cry Me a River,” his 2002 song which was inspired by Spears cheating on him during their three-year relationship, Justin said during his “One Night Only’ show at Irving Plaza in NYC on his 43rd

birthday, “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f–king nobody.”

The source continued, “His comments onstage have only added fuel to the fire,” the insider added. “The idea of a sit-down chat with someone like Oprah Winfrey was floated months ago and is now back on the cards.”