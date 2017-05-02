Jury Recommends Charges For Milwaukee Jail Staff After Dehydration Death Of Inmate

Jury Recommends Charges For Milwaukee Jail Staff After Dehydration Death Of Inmate

Terrill Thomas' family has also filed a civil complaint against Sheriff David Clarke, who oversees the jail.

A Wisconsin jury recommended criminal charges Monday for Milwaukee County Jail employees in the death of inmate Terrill Thomas, who died after being denied water for seven days last week, reports the Chicago Tribune.

From Chicago Tribune:

The jury’s recommendation came after a six-day inquest that included testimony from jail staff and evidence from county prosecutors. The jury found probable cause for “abuse of a resident of a penal facility” in the death of 38-year-old Terrill Thomas on April 24, 2016.

The jurors recommended charges against two jail supervisors, Nancy Evans and Kashka Meadors, and five officers: James Ramsey-Guy, JorDon Johnson, Thomas Laine, Dominique Smith and John Weber.

Thomas’ family has also filed a federal civil complaint against Milwaukee County, Sheriff David Clarke — who oversees the jail — and other jail officials, reports CNN.

SOURCE: Chicago TribuneCNN

