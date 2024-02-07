Listen Live
Cincy

Cincinnati: Josh Harrison Is Coming Home

Cincinnati: Josh Harrison Is Coming Home

Published on February 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Congrats to Josh Harrison, Cincinnati’s own is coming home to the Cincinnati Reds.

Via Fox19

Baseball agency MSM announced Monday that the 2005 Princeton High School grad and former University of Cincinnati Bearcat signed a non-roster invite (NRI) deal with the Cincinnati Reds.

Harrison is a two-time All-Star (2014, 2017) with a career batting average of .270.

Signing Harrison, who is 36, brings a veteran presence to a young Reds team.

 

https://x.com/MSMsports/status/1754589303689105488?s=20

 

RELATED TAGS

cincinnati

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close