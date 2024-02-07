Cincinnati: Josh Harrison Is Coming Home

Congrats to Josh Harrison, Cincinnati’s own is coming home to the Cincinnati Reds.
Via Fox19
Baseball agency MSM announced Monday that the 2005 Princeton High School grad and former University of Cincinnati Bearcat signed a non-roster invite (NRI) deal with the Cincinnati Reds.
Harrison is a two-time All-Star (2014, 2017) with a career batting average of .270.
Signing Harrison, who is 36, brings a veteran presence to a young Reds team.
https://x.com/MSMsports/status/1754589303689105488?s=20
