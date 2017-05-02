Get Some Serious Hair-spiration From The 2017 Met Gala Red Carpet

The 2017 Met Gala will be one to remember. This year’s theme celebrated Rei Kawakubo, the designer and visionary behind Comme des Garçons. A designer known for her voluminous designs and avant-garde architecture, we knew to expect some great red carpet looks and beauty.

It was serious #BlackGirlMagic on the red carpet and there was so much hair inspo that will be sure to influence your next look.

GO BIG!

came through with beautiful afro blow out that makes us want so much volume for spring!

gave us big, effortless curls as well for her Met Gala look. She looked New York City ready in this puffy ensemble by

BRAIDED BEAUTY

took a risk on the red carpet and sported good ole’ fashion cornrows. Wearing her hair straight back allows us to focus on her face and leave the attention on her dress. Cornrows are always a good look and I’m loving them at this short length.

TURN YOUR HAIR INTO ART

came with a cute crop cut to the Met Gala and I’m sure this style is going to take flight.

Imagine what you can do with a wig cap and some creativity.

CROPPED CUTIE

reinvents her short haircut over and over again with her hair accessories. Whether it’s googly eyes or these floral jewels, she is teaching us how to work that short look.

gave us a short look and fanned out her hair on the side with some extensions.

UPSCALE UPDO’S

gave us next level top knot style with her hair. Adding a fun slightly swept bang, it really enhanced her look. Her hair had a slightly greasy, I haven’t washed my hair for a week, type of look…and it just worked with this dress.

No buns about it,shows us that a simple updo can be red carpet ready. I love that she had such a strong dress and let the focus be on her ensemble.

gave us an updo with a slight bouffant and we’re here for it. She’s looking super fab on the red carpet, hello single life!

Beauties, which celebrity hairstyle did YOU like best? Tell us in the comments!

