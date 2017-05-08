Who Won Big At the MTV Movie and TV Awards

The 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards took place in California and it brought out all the big name celebrities. Check out who the big winners were for the night
MOVIE OF THE YEAR
Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE
Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
SHOW OF THE YEAR
Stranger Things (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR IN A SHOW
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things (Netflix)
BEST KISS
Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight (A24)
BEST VILLAIN
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead (AMC)
BEST HOST
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
BEST DOCUMENTARY
13TH (Netflix)
BEST REALITY COMPETITION
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1/Logo)
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Lil Rel Howery – Get Out (Universal Pictures)
BEST HERO
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)
TEARJERKER
This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate (NBC)
NEXT GENERATION
Daniel Kaluuya
BEST DUO
Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen – Logan (20th Century Fox)
BEST AMERICAN STORY
Blackish (ABC)
BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM
Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT
“You’re the One That I Want” – Ensemble – Grease: Live (FOX)