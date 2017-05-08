Entertainment
Who Won Big At the MTV Movie and TV Awards

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 12 hours ago
2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Roaming Show

The 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards took place in California and it brought out all the big name celebrities.  Check out who the big winners were for the night

 

MOVIE OF THE YEAR 

Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE

Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

SHOW OF THE YEAR

Stranger Things (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN A SHOW

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things (Netflix)

BEST KISS

Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight (A24)

BEST VILLAIN

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead (AMC)

BEST HOST

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

13TH (Netflix)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1/Logo)

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Lil Rel Howery – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

BEST HERO

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

TEARJERKER

This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate (NBC)

NEXT GENERATION

Daniel Kaluuya

BEST DUO

Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen – Logan (20th Century Fox)

BEST AMERICAN STORY

Blackish (ABC)

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

“You’re the One That I Want” – Ensemble – Grease: Live (FOX)

 

Photos