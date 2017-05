NICKI MINAJ PAYS STUDENTS’ LOANS, TUITION – Who Asked On Twitter

Nicki Minaj didn’t just talk the talk (or tweet the tweet) she already started transferring thousands of dollars to college students who asked for her financial help on Twitter.

The story is great .a fan sent Nicki a meme Saturday night on Twitter jokingly asking if she would fork over a check to cover some college fees.

Nicki replied, Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. And it looks like a Ball State student is waiting for his check from Nicki.

Source TMZ

