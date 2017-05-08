Entertainment
Chris Brown Speaks Out On Karrueche’s Claims Of Domestic Violence

"I want nothing to do with her."

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
Chris Brown Performs in Concert in Oslo

Source: Nigel Waldron / Getty


As reported earlier, Karrueche Tran is serious about serving a restraining order against her ex Chris Brown. After claims that he kicked her down a flight of stairs, punched her in the stomach, and threatened he with a gun, Tran’s people have been attempting to serve Brown court documents. 

Now, Brown is speaking up against the domestic violence allegations and the court’s attempts at serving him papers. On Instagram the singer said, “So sick of these thirsty adults…Her team is trying their best. For what? No one has served me and the lengths they are going, I should call them stalkers.”

Brown then insinuated that Tran’s claims of abuse are only being used to tarnish his reputation. “What’s even more f*cked up is that, they played off of my past by saying I abused her,” he said. He ends by saying all the accusations against him are only meant to benefit someone else’s career. “Notice that this sh*t happens when they need to promote something. No one cares, especially me. That’s why I’m being slandered. Nobody will care about them if my name isn’t involved. I want nothing to do with her…you think I wanna chase or still be with someone who would try to destroy me??? She doesn’t need a restraining from me. I need one from them.”

You can read Brown’s words below.

Tran or her legal team have yet to respond.

 

Photos