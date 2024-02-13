100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Brown Extends Olive Branch To Usher Following Alleged Fight

Chris Brown praised Usher after his Super Bowl performance, perhaps burying the hatchet months after their alleged argument.

The outspoken artist hailed the 45-year-old’s brief show on Instagram Stories with a single emoji: “[fire emoji] @usher.”

Last spring, Breezy and his crew allegedly assaulted Usher at a roller rink party. Both artists started trending on Twitter. TMZ later confirmed the incident.

The outlet posted a video of both singers at the Skate City roller rink in Las Vegas, NV, with their crews. Brown tried to talk to Teyana Taylor, who was with Usher, but she turned her head. Then, upset, the “Run It” hitmaker yelled at her. Usher tried to intervene and emerged later with a bloody nose. The artists performed at the Lovers & Friends festival the following day without issue.