CLOSE
Chris Brown Extends Olive Branch To Usher Following Alleged Fight
Chris Brown praised Usher after his Super Bowl performance, perhaps burying the hatchet months after their alleged argument.
The outspoken artist hailed the 45-year-old’s brief show on Instagram Stories with a single emoji: “[fire emoji] @usher.”
Last spring, Breezy and his crew allegedly assaulted Usher at a roller rink party. Both artists started trending on Twitter. TMZ later confirmed the incident.
The outlet posted a video of both singers at the Skate City roller rink in Las Vegas, NV, with their crews. Brown tried to talk to Teyana Taylor, who was with Usher, but she turned her head. Then, upset, the “Run It” hitmaker yelled at her. Usher tried to intervene and emerged later with a bloody nose. The artists performed at the Lovers & Friends festival the following day without issue.
- Do you believe that Chris Brown will ever change his ways and receive praise from the music industry?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
We Them Ones Cincinnati: Mike Epps, DC Young Fly & More!
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
100.3 July 4th BBQ Mixer
-
"50 Years of Hip-Hop" Show featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
-
Watch: Christopher Williams Perform 'Every Little Thing U Do' at Rhythm on the River
-
8 New Year Superstitions To Spark A Successful 2024