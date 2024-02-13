CLOSE
Alicia Keys’ Super Bowl Flub Already Erased From The Official Record
The NFL and Apple Music may have post-produced Alicia Keys’ Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance with Usher.
Fans noted on social media that Keys was off-key on one of the opening notes of her 2003 song, “If I Ain’t Got You.” The NFL’s YouTube channel uploaded a halftime show video that corrected the mistake.
Usher sang “My Boo” with Keys and other special guests on Sunday night. Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., Lil Jon, and Ludacris also performed.
What mistake do you wish you could erase from your life?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
We Them Ones Cincinnati: Mike Epps, DC Young Fly & More!
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
100.3 July 4th BBQ Mixer
-
"50 Years of Hip-Hop" Show featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
-
Watch: Christopher Williams Perform 'Every Little Thing U Do' at Rhythm on the River
-
8 New Year Superstitions To Spark A Successful 2024