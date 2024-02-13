Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Alicia Keys: Super Bowl Flub Already Erased From The Official Record

Alicia Keys: Super Bowl Flub Already Erased From The Official Record

Published on February 13, 2024

Alicia Keys’ Super Bowl Flub Already Erased From The Official Record

The NFL and Apple Music may have post-produced Alicia Keys’ Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance with Usher.
Fans noted on social media that Keys was off-key on one of the opening notes of her 2003 song, “If I Ain’t Got You.” The NFL’s YouTube channel uploaded a halftime show video that corrected the mistake.
Usher sang “My Boo” with Keys and other special guests on Sunday night. Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., Lil Jon, and Ludacris also performed.
What mistake do you wish you could erase from your life?

