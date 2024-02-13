Alicia Keys’ Super Bowl Flub Already Erased From The Official Record

The NFL and Apple Music may have post-produced Alicia Keys’ Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance with Usher.

Fans noted on social media that Keys was off-key on one of the opening notes of her 2003 song, “If I Ain’t Got You.” The NFL’s YouTube channel uploaded a halftime show video that corrected the mistake.

Usher sang “My Boo” with Keys and other special guests on Sunday night. Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., Lil Jon, and Ludacris also performed.

