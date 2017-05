PRINCE PRODUCER I NEVER PROMISED TO KEEP QUIET About Unreleased Tracks

A handful of unreleased recordings are totally fair game as far the producer is concerned, because he says he never signed a contract to keep the music under wraps.

George Ian Boxill, the former sound engineer who briefly released the Deliverance EP last month – before Prince’s estate blocked it – filed new legal docs saying his deal with Prince was strictly for remodeling his studio.

Boxill says he helped overhaul Prince’s studio in 2004 and did indeed sign a nondisclosure agreement. He insists that document ONLY applied to that job. Later, Boxill served as sound engineer when Prince recorded the 5 tracks on Deliverance.

