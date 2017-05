KANYE WEST I’VE GONE TO THE MOUNTAINTOP To Make My New Album

Kanye West is making a new album, and he’s holed up in a Wyoming retreat at the top of a mountain to find his inspiration.

He’s been there a week and also went 2 weeks earlier, so he’s smack in the middle of the creative process.

This explains Kanye’s absence from some high-profile Kardashian events, including the Met Gala last week, where Kim went solo.

Source TMZ

Also On 100.3: