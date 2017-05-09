WATCH: Roland Martin Weighs In On Firing Of White House Usher

The White House has fired Chief Usher, Angella Reid, the first woman and just the second African-American to hold the post. The reasons for Ms. Reid’s firing are not publicly known and came to a surprise to White House staff who arrived at work last week to discover she was no longer an employee.
Roland Martin discussed Reid’s curious firing on NewsOne Now, remarking on the fact people typically hold the job for years. The Chief Usher’s role in the White House is to oversee household staff and other operations and does not usually switch from administration to administration.
Reid has over 25 years of hotel management experience and was appointed by President Barack Obama back in 2011. And while Stephen Rochon, the man who held the position prior to her served under President George W. Bush and President Obama and the first Black Chief Usher, worked just four years himself between 2007 and 2011, Gary Walters served two decades under four presidential regimes ahead of Rochon.
“Very few people have held this job,” said Martin before turning to the NewsOne Now panel. “Only eight people in the 20th Century, just eight. She’s only there about four years. No shock, they ain’t want a sister in the White House.”
