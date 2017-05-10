Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Watch: Chilli Explains Why She Believes All Lives Matter

Another one.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 11 hours ago
Leave a comment

31st Annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

After a year of celebs getting slammed for being uninformed about the Black Lives Matter movement, you would think that most Black celebs would think twice before being team All Lives Matter.

Chilli from TLC is the latest star to be dragged on social media for her political views and opinions about the BLM movement. While promoting the group’s upcoming album, she and T-Boz were asked by the UK’s Channel 4 News if they participated in any marches or any anti-Trump protests.

Chilli responded, “For me, All Lives Matter. With the police brutality against these young Black boys and stuff like that. All of that kind of stuff is wrong. Even if it was a Caucasian teen kid that this was happening to, it’s just not right.” She added, “I think that before people are higher in these positions, they need to do some kind of better background check on them, or mental stability check to see if they can really handle being in a position like that.”

As for T-Boz, who was once a contestant on Donald Trump‘s Celebrity Apprentice, she said, “I don’t care about Donald Trump, so, I mean, God is my president. I just feel sorry for the people it affects, but I don’t care about him.”

#TLC's #Chilli explains why #AllLivesMatter. #BlackLivesMatter #blm #tboz

A post shared by NEW ACCOUNT (SPREAD THE WORD) (@thejasminebrand_) on

After 100 brutal days of Trump as President and police shooting unarmed Black men as if it’s a sport, it’s shocking to hear an ATLien take the Stacey Dash route.

This may have been a poor move for the duo, with their upcoming fan-funded, self-titled album being released soon.

12 Pictures Of TLC Looking Crazy, Sexy, Cool (PHOTOS)

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Pictures Of TLC Looking Crazy, Sexy, Cool (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 12 Pictures Of TLC Looking Crazy, Sexy, Cool (PHOTOS)

12 Pictures Of TLC Looking Crazy, Sexy, Cool (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos