Watch: Chilli Explains Why She Believes All Lives Matter

After a year of celebs getting slammed for being uninformed about the Black Lives Matter movement, you would think that most Black celebs would think twice before being team All Lives Matter.

Chilli from TLC is the latest star to be dragged on social media for her political views and opinions about the BLM movement. While promoting the group’s upcoming album, she and T-Boz were asked by the UK’s Channel 4 News if they participated in any marches or any anti-Trump protests.

Chilli responded, “For me, All Lives Matter. With the police brutality against these young Black boys and stuff like that. All of that kind of stuff is wrong. Even if it was a Caucasian teen kid that this was happening to, it’s just not right.” She added, “I think that before people are higher in these positions, they need to do some kind of better background check on them, or mental stability check to see if they can really handle being in a position like that.”

As for T-Boz, who was once a contestant on Donald Trump‘s Celebrity Apprentice, she said, “I don’t care about Donald Trump, so, I mean, God is my president. I just feel sorry for the people it affects, but I don’t care about him.”

After 100 brutal days of Trump as President and police shooting unarmed Black men as if it’s a sport, it’s shocking to hear an ATLien take the Stacey Dash route.

This may have been a poor move for the duo, with their upcoming fan-funded, self-titled album being released soon.