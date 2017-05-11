Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

Missy Elliot Covers Elle Magazine Looking Like A Stylish Queen

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

Missy Elliot covers the June 2017 issue of Elle Magazine looking absolutely fabulous! We see why she is Marc Jacobs‘ muse. The beauty is on the cover, giving us a confident pose and baby doll lashes (which are so on trend).

The beauty is wearing a Marc Jacobs track suit and promoting her new album. This is also the first cover that Missy Elliott has shot in ten years. Missy Elliott finally tells us the thought behind her Michelin woman, garbage bag wearing, supa dupa fly outfit from The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly). Missy revealed, “The outfit was a symbol of power. I loved the idea of feeling like a hip-hop Michelin woman. I knew I could have a blow-up suit and still have people talking. It was bold and different. I’ve always seen myself as an innovator and a creative unlike any other.

We hope this is one of many covers for Missy Elliott!

DON’T MISS:

TUNE IN: Rue 107 Debuts Athleisure Line On Hello Live

Supa Dupa Fly: Missy Elliott Is Marc Jacobs’ Muse

PRESS PLAY: Missy Elliott Drops ‘Pep Rally’

Naturi Naughton Had The Most Lit Baby Shower

8 photos Launch gallery

Naturi Naughton Had The Most Lit Baby Shower

Continue reading Naturi Naughton Had The Most Lit Baby Shower

Naturi Naughton Had The Most Lit Baby Shower


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos