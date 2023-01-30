10 Favorite Male Lead Singers Of R&B Groups

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

When considering the many avenues of music, nothing quite compares to the sound of synchronized voices making classic soul melodies in unison. Sometimes as a duo, most times as a quartet, R&B groups have mastered the skill of capturing the attention of fans who like hearing a variety of tones when it comes to their rhythm and blues intake. It’s a whole other ball game when talking about the appeal of male R&B groups.

To the many ladies across the world that made that fact possible, this one’s especially for you!

Although the time has long gone where male R&B groups were going Diamond on the charts — shoutout to that classic sophomore album by Boyz II Men! — the music they’ve made and continue to make even to this day will always be timeless to our ears. Much of that can be credited to the lead singers, who each gave a signature sound to their respective lineups and even gave us some respectable solo work as well.

To show our love and appreciation for all the fellas that have swooned the world as leads of their groups, we came up with a list of 10 good men who will go down as forever faves. From their distinct vocals to being the glue amongst a group of guys — that’s a feat in itself! — we send our salute with this special tribute post.

Keep scrolling to see if you agree with our 10 favorite male lead singers in R&B groups, and definitely let us know who you think we missed and, dare we say it, who you also think shouldn’t be on the list at all:

