15 Celebrities Who Cut Their Hair Off [PHOTOS]

Posted January 3, 2019

Out with the old, in with the new. Sometimes change is good. Check out these 15 before and after pics of celebrities who cut their hair off.

Sources: XXL, Complex

15 Celebrities Who Cut Their Hair Off [PHOTOS] was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

1. Lil Romeo (Before)

Lil Romeo (Before) Source:WENN

2. Lil Romeo (After)

Lil Romeo (After) Source:WENN

3. Maxwell (Before)

Maxwell (Before) Source:Getty

4. Maxwell (After)

Maxwell (After) Source:Getty

5. Bow Wow (Before)

Bow Wow (Before) Source:Getty

6. Bow Wow (After)

Bow Wow (After) Source:Getty

7. Ludacris (Before)

Ludacris (Before) Source:Getty

8. Ludacris (After)

Ludacris (After) Source:Getty

9. Omarion (Before)

Omarion (Before) Source:WENN

10. Omarion (After)

Omarion (After) Source:Getty

11. Andre 3000 (Before)

Andre 3000 (Before) Source:WENN

12. Andre 3000 (After)

Andre 3000 (After) Source:WENN

13. Jim Jones (Before)

Jim Jones (Before) Source:WENN

Jim JonesnDef Jam Rapstar offical launch party at the Hudson hotel

14. Jim Jones (After)

Jim Jones (After) Source:Getty

15. Ice Cube (Before)

Ice Cube (Before) Source:Getty

16. Ice Cube (After)

Ice Cube (After) Source:Getty

17. Young Buck (Before)

Young Buck (Before) Source:Getty

18. Young Buck (After)

Young Buck (After) Source:WENN

19. The Weeknd (Before)

The Weeknd (Before) Source:Getty

20. The Weeknd (After)

The Weeknd (After) Source:Getty

21. Busta Rhymes (Before)

Busta Rhymes (Before) Source:WENN

22. Busta Rhymes (After)

Busta Rhymes (After) Source:Getty

23. Big Boi (Before)

Big Boi (Before) Source:WENN

24. Big Boi (After)

Big Boi (After) Source:Getty

25. Slim Thug (Before)

Slim Thug (Before) Source:Getty

26. Slim Thug (After)

Slim Thug (After) Source:Radio One

27. Jermaine Dupri (Before)

Jermaine Dupri (Before) Source:Getty

28. Jermaine Dupri (After)

Jermaine Dupri (After) Source:Getty

29. Ice-T (Before)

Ice-T (Before) Source:Getty

30. Ice-T (After)

Ice-T (After) Source:Getty
