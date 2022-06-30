LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This year’s Black Music Month has been quite entertaining! We welcomed a revival of House music, looked back on some classic jams to bump for Juneteenth and even paid homage to albums by Black musicians that are celebrating a 20th anniversary in 2022.

With the number 20 in mind, in addition to a recent shady story shared by gospel legend Mavis Staples about her 1987 duet with late Queen Of Soul Aretha Franklin, we started reflecting on the art of music collaborations and how they’ve developed in the realm of Black music over the past two decades.

To close out Black Music Month the right way, we put together a list of 20 amazing duets by Black musicians that kept us rocking, rolling and rhyming along over the past two decades. See if you agree with our picks!

From 2002 to where we are now in 2022, music has changed drastically. We’ve gone from the soul-sampling era of the early to mid 2000s, ventured into a dance-inspired EDM phase sometime between ’08 and ’10, slowly became a hi-hat heavy generation with a flip on trap beats and finally ended up in an era that’s looking to rid the game of genres altogether. Black music is essential regardless of what you call it though, and these duos managed to keep the harmonies flowing whether it was a hard-hitting beat or a smooth & simple serenade.

We chose one song from each year over the past two decades, excluding 2022 because we can’t predict the future, that reflected both the sound of the time and Billboard success alike.

Let us know if your favorite song made the list, and feel free to debate on the Black duets we missed or who could’ve been replaced:

20 Greatest Black Duets Over The Past 20 Years was originally published on blackamericaweb.com