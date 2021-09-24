HomeFeature Story

21 Throwbacks We Can't WAIT To Hear At The Millennium Tour 2021

Ahhhh the early 2000s.

Throwback basketball jerseys, Baby Phat coats and Krunk Music. The internet was a different type of monster back then, too: Instead of catchin’ up on the latest gossip and trending topics on our cellphones, we were downloading ringtones and trying to reach the next level of Snake (that’s an insanely difficult video game, for you youngsters).

Dive back into the the top jams of yesteryear as The Millennium Tour 2021 gears up for a show in a city near you. Starring Omarion and Bow Wow, the roster also includes special guest Ashanti, the Ying Yang Twins, Soulja Boy, Sammie, Lloyd and Pretty Ricky. Definitely the right names to take us all back.

With that said, we’ve compiled some of the most popular hits from the aforementioned artists that we’d love to hear live at the upcoming tour. These classics rep an era of baggy clothes, rockin’ house parties and colorful music videos. Today we revisit 21 throwbacks in anticipation of The Millennium Tour 2021.

Peep the gallery below.

1. Lloyd f/ Lil Wayne “You”

2. B2K, P. Diddy – Bump, Bump, Bump

3. Bow Wow “Fresh Az I’m Iz” ft. Mike Jones

4. Soulja Boy “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” ft. Sammie

5. Ja Rule & Ashanti “Mesmerize”

6. Ying Yang Twins “Whisper”

7. Ashanti “Foolish”

8. Pretty Ricky “Hotline”

9. Ying Yang Twins “Salt Shaker”

10. Bow Wow “Let Me Hold You”

11. Pretty Ricky “Grind With Me”

12. Lloyd “Get It Shawty”

13. Lloyd “True”

14. Omarion “Icebox”

15. B2K “Why I Love You”

16. Bow Wow “Shorty Like Mine” f/ Chris Brown

17. Sammie “I Like It”

18. Ashanti “Rock Wit U”

19. Soulja Boy “Crank That”

20. Lloyd “Hey Young Girl”

21. Bow Wow “Like You” f/ Ciara

