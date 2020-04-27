CLOSE
2K Announces New ‘WWE 2K Battlegrounds’ Game, Video Game Twitter Says This Aint It

Posted April 27, 2020

Twitter Is Not Feeling 2K's New WWE 2K Battlegrounds' Game

WWE 2K20 is a god awful game, we’re just keeping it a buck. Wrestling fans were relieved to hear that 2K was not making another WWE 2K in hopes they working on something new. 2K was indeed in the lab, creating a brand new wrestling video game, but not the one gamers were hoping for.

Today (Apr.27) 2K games unveiled WWE 2K Battlegrounds, which is a complete abandonment from the more simulation-style of the WWE 2K franchise opting for a more arcade-style game. Think NBA Jam meets WWE in terms of style of play.

In a press release, 2K was very excited to announce the “NEW GAME” stating:

Let’s begin with a surprise… We’ve got two words for you: NEW GAME! We’re thrilled to introduce you to WWE 2K Battlegrounds, a completely new WWE gaming experience that will feature arcade-style action and over-the-top Superstar designs, environments, and moves. We’re focusing on social pick-up-and-play fun, but with plenty of depth for those who want to get way into it.

Unfortunately, the energy wasn’t the same on social media when the trailer dropped with WWE fans immediately clowning the game’s cartoonish style. Gamers were hoping for a robust reboot of the WWE 2K franchise that would have resurrected the mechanics that they loved in WWF No Mercy and WCW/NWO Revenge developed by  Asmik Ace Entertainment and AKI Corporation.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Now, this isn’t the first time the WWE dropped an arcade-style title. Back in 1995, WWF Wrestlemania hit consoles and was well received.

So who knows, WWE 2K Battlegrounds might be a good game. But based on the reception, the first trailer Twitter wants nothing to do with the forthcoming title.

You can peep the trailer for WWE 2K Battlegrounds and the reactions below.

