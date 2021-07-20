LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

sultry but shy vibe has captured the hearts of our generation. The girls are rooting for her, the boys want to date her, and across that spectrum, everyone is taken by her undeniable talent.

For some time, Chloe and Halle shared an Instagram account. Earlier this year the two decided to part ways, opting to share their individual personalities on their own pages. Out the gate, people learned a few things about the two: Chloe loved to express herself through daring fashion choices, sexy dance numbers and viral TikTok challenges, while Halle showed off her subtle, laidback vibe through her occasional posts.

One of the major takeaways from the Instagram separation, is that Chloe can kill just about anything she wears. Because she is usually styled by Zerina Akers, her outfits almost always reflect a sexy, youthful, confident woman. Over the last couple of weeks, the singer has been giving us body-ody-ody goals in a few jaw-dropping numbers. In case you missed it, here are 5 times Chloe served curves for the girls.

5 Times Chloe Bailey Has Been Serving Curves For The Girls On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com