Natural hair is undoubtedly beautiful and can be constructed into so many shapes and silhouettes. It’s also beautiful just to enjoy kinky curly hair or all the various braided styles Black women can create with their coif. We’ve been seeing more natural hairstyles on the red carpet. We rounded up some of our favorite celeb moments with these Black beauties rocking curls, braids, and locs on the red carpet. Which looks are your favorite? Do you have a style you like to see? Sound off in the comment section!

50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. KERRY WASHINGTON Source:Getty Kerry Washington attends the ceremony honoring Tyler Perry with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 01, 2019 in Hollywood, California wearing her hair in a high bun.

3. LUPITA NYONG’O Source:Getty Lupita Nyong’o attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. We love the gold string she incorporated into her natural hair and the undercut!

5. SOLANGE Source:Getty Only Solange could wear a du rag to the Met Gala and make it fashion. We stan!

6. KIKI LAYNE Source:Getty KiKi Layne at the LACMA Art + Film Gala might be our favorite natural hair moment of 2019.

8. AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty Amandla Stenberg never disappoints with her natural hair looks. We love the cornrows on her!

10. VIOLA DAVIS Source:Getty Viola Davis wears her natural afro on stage.

12. DANAI GURIRA Source:Getty We are living for Danai Gurira’s defined afro.

14. JANELLE MONAE Source:Getty #TeamBeautiful loves a sleek pony with a textured tail.

16. KERRY WASHINGTON Source:Getty Kerry Washington looks fab with her textured bob.

18. AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty Amandla Stenberg is showing off her natural curls and we love.

20. KIKI LAYNE Source:Getty I love what KiKi Layne did with her faux locs.

22. DANAI GURIRA Source:Getty I love this elegant updo.

24. REGINA KING Source:Getty We love colored braids!

26. DANIELLE BROOKS Source:Getty Danielle Brooks looks great with her finger coils.

28. YARA SHAHIDI Source:Getty Actress Yara Shahidi puts her curls in a big top bun.

30. ISSA RAE Source:Getty Issa Rae looks gorgeous on the Today Show wearing her natural hair in what looks like a wash and go.

31. JILL SCOTT Source:Getty DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 14: Singer/Songstress Jill Scott performs on stage at the Fox Theatre on July 14, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,singer,michigan,three quarter length,incidental people,jill scott – singer,fox theatre – detroit,stage – performance space,detroit – michigan

33. LENA WAITHE Source:WENN BET Awards 2019 red carpet

35. NATASHA ROTHWELL Source:Getty NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 28: Natasha Rothwell at the Insecure FYC at the Wolf Theater at Saban Media Center Television Academy on May 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic For HBO) color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topics,topix,waist up,film industry,california,city of los angeles,emmy awards,hbo,academy of television arts and sciences,north hollywood,insecure – television show,natasha rothwell

37. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS Source:Getty

39. GABRIELLE UNION Source:Getty We love these twists swept to one side. z

41. TARAJI P. HENSON Source:WENN A textured ponytail is instant volume for the hair.

43. ALICIA KEYS Source:Getty Alicia Keys rocks her Type 3 curls!

45. RIHQANNA Source:Getty Rihanna rocking her faux locs on the set of Oceans 8. We love the updo!

47. SLICK WOODS Source:Getty Model Slick Woods repping for the cropped cuties.

48. ALEK WEK Source:Getty Alek Wek looking gorgeous on the red carpet with her close cut.

